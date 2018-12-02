Former Kansas City Chiefs' star running back Kareem Hunt broke his silence Sunday on a video that shows him beating and kicking a woman, saying he's ashamed of the incident but that he "deserves forgiveness" and a second chance in the NFL.

"Honestly, I just want to let the world know how sorry I am for my actions," Hunt said in an exclusive interview aired on ESPN "NFL Countdown" Sunday. "It's been a tough time for me. I'm extremely embarrassed because of that video."

He said he plans to seek counseling and possibly anger management "if need be" to win back the trust of family, friends, former teammates and other NFL teams.

"I'm asking for forgiveness and I definitely believe I deserve forgiveness," Hunt said. "Everything is really happening fast right now and I just want everybody to forgive me. I know it's going to be hard. I made a bad choice and I'm not going to let this bring me down."

