Tropical Storm Nicholas closes in on Texas, hurricane watch issued: Latest forecast

Tropical Storm Nicholas is closing in on Texas where a hurricane watch has been issued along the coast.

Nicholas, now churning with 60 mph winds, could strengthen to a hurricane when it makes landfall Monday (hurricanes have 74 mph or higher winds).

Nicholas is slow moving and will likely remain in Texas from Monday to Wednesday.

Flash flooding is possible along the Texas coast, including Houston. Some areas could see about 1 foot of rain.

Storm surge could be as high as 5 feet south of Galveston.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner in a tweet Monday morning urged residents to stay off the roads.

In Louisiana, where residents are still recovering from the devastating hurricanes Laura and Ida, Gov. John Bel Edwards has declared a state of emergency.

The rainfall could be as intense as 2 inches per hour, with a total 5 inches of rain possible.

“The most severe threat to Louisiana is in the Southwest portion of the state, where recovery from Hurricane Laura and the May flooding is ongoing. In this area heavy rain and flash flooding are possible," the governor said in a statement. "However, it is also likely that all of South Louisiana will see heavy rain this week, including areas recently affected by Hurricane Ida. This tropical storm has the potential to disrupt some power restoration and recovery work currently underway."