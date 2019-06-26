Nonprofit surprises teens in foster care with college scholarships

In homes and schools across the U.S., teens in foster care are being surprised with a very special gift.

They are receiving full college tuition, as well as room and board costs from the nonprofit Give Something Back.

"It's just a blessing," said Kyronne Harmon, the nonprofit's 1,000th recipient, and a 12th grader at Long Branch High School in New Jersey.

ABC News

Bob Carr, the nonprofit's founder, came up with the idea years ago. Carr was given a college scholarship and it changed his life. He then vowed to give back.

Carr, a successful entrepreneur based in Princeton, New Jersey, has given away about $50 million so far.

"We give them the route to education," he told ABC News. "They take advantage of it. The program works and that's why I'm so excited about it."

ABC News

According to the nonprofit, less than 3% of foster children graduate from college. Carr said he is hoping that his nonprofit gives children a second chance, and encourages people to become foster families, donate, or give of their time.

"We're going to encourage people to donate their small talk," he said. "Talk about these foster kids. They need all the help they can get. You give them a little bit of help and they're so appreciative. It changes their life."

ABC News

On May 28, at St. Peter's University, ABC News was with Carr as he revealed the news to a group of foster-care teens that they would all be going to college for free.

Hayley Revak, one of the recipients of a Give Something Back scholarship, said that the last year had been pretty rough for her.

"I want to change. I don't want people to have to grow up the way I did, like always being worried...I just want to, you know, have a happy life so this is just the beginning," said Revak, a ninth grader at Middle Township High School in Court House, New Jersey. "I'm relieved."