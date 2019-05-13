Nor'easter to bring chilly rain, snow to parts of New England

May 13, 2019, 10:46 AM ET
PHOTO: Pedestrians are seen walking outside of Citi Field after a game between the New York Mets and the Miami Marlins was postponed due to rain, May 12, 2019, in the Queens borough of New York.PlayJim Mcisaac/Getty Images
WATCH Nor'easter to bring chilly rain to parts of New England

A new storm brewing off the East Coast is set to bring chilly rain, strong winds and even some snow to the Northeast.

A dip in the jet stream will direct colder air across the region Monday through Tuesday, as a slow-moving storm system that has caused widespread flash flooding across southern states finally reaches the East Coast and combines with another system coming out of the Midwest.

(MORE: Over a foot of rain falls in South as severe weather heads toward East Coast)
PHOTO: The storm system will gather strength off the Northeast coast on Monday. ABC News
The storm system will gather strength off the Northeast coast on Monday.

The developing system will gain strength off the East Coast and form into a weak nor'easter on Monday.

PHOTO: The coastal storm will strengthen further by Tuesday. ABC News
The coastal storm will strengthen further by Tuesday.

By Tuesday morning, the coastal storm will have strengthened further, bringing more rain, gusty winds and some high-terrain snow to parts of New England.

PHOTO: The weather system will bring rain and snow to the area. ABC News
The weather system will bring rain and snow to the area.

Parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and Massachusetts could see another 2 inches of rain locally over the next 48 hours.

Meanwhile, snowfall in the mountains and higher terrain of the Northeast could accumulate to 5 inches.

ABC News' Morgan Winsor contributed to this report.

