Nor'easter moves out as new storms move into California

Eight Northeast states from New Jersey to Maine are under Snow alerts this morning. Some of these alerts, however, will expire around 7 a.m. as the storm moves north into northern New England.

ABC News

Interested in Weather? Add Weather as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Weather news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

This morning, our nor’easter continues to produce snow in New England from Connecticut to Maine with gusty winds from Philadelphia to New York City and Boston.

This evening, the nor’easter will begin moving into Canada taking the snow with it, with just lingering snow showers in northern Maine from Bangor to Caribou.

It will continue to be blustery and chilly for most of the Northeast today with gusty winds from 20 to 40 mph.

ABC News

Additional snowfall of up to 3 inches locally is possible around Boston this morning. The rest of the snow will fall mostly in Maine where another half a foot of snow is possible.

ABC News

We are watching a new storm system that could bring heavy rain and snow to southern California, from Los Angeles and San Diego into the Sierra Nevada mountains Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Sierra Nevada for tonight.

This morning and today, the storm will remain off shore and it will be mostly dry for Los Angeles and San Diego.

By tonight into Wednesday morning, the storm will move onshore in California with heavy rain from Los Angeles to San Diego. Minor flash flooding is possible in Southern California.

Locally, up to 3 inches of rain is possible just north of Los Angeles with 1 to 2 inches of rain expected in Los Angeles and San Diego. In the mountains from Sierra Nevada to the Rockies, up to 1 foot of snow is expected.