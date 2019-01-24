North Carolina searchers push through rain for missing Casey Hathaway

Jan 24, 2019, 11:05 AM ET
Authorities are searching Casey Lynn Hathaway, a missing 3-year-old boy.
Searchers are pushing through heavy rain and whipping winds Thursday in the hunt for a missing 3-year-old boy in coastal North Carolina.

Casey Hathaway was reported missing in Craven County on Tuesday by a relative, the FBI said. He had been playing outside when he disappeared.

Hundreds of professional searchers and volunteers spent Wednesday pushing through the cold and the rugged terrain as they looked for the little boy on Wednesday.

PHOTO: Search teams look for missing 3-year-old Casey Lynn Hathaway in thickets and wooded areas off of Toler Road and Aurora Road near Cayton, N.C., Jan. 23, 2019.Gray Whitley/Sun Journal via AP
Search teams look for missing 3-year-old Casey Lynn Hathaway in thickets and wooded areas off of Toler Road and Aurora Road near Cayton, N.C., Jan. 23, 2019.

PHOTO: The Craven County Sheriffs Office is leading the search and investigation for missing 3-year-old Casey Lynn Hathaway at Toler Road, near Cayton, N.C., Jan. 23, 2019.Gray Whitley/Sun Journal via AP
The Craven County Sheriff's Office is leading the search and investigation for missing 3-year-old Casey Lynn Hathaway at Toler Road, near Cayton, N.C., Jan. 23, 2019.

But Thursday morning, "only professional searchers are being used because of serious safety concerns with the weather," the FBI in Charlotte said. "Volunteer searchers who arrive on scene will be allowed to sign up, but may not be used because of the dangerous weather conditions."

"Our number one priority is to find Casey," Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes said Wednesday. "No tip is insignificant."

PHOTO: Authorities are searching Casey Lynn Hathaway, a missing 3-year-old boy.Craven County Sheriffs Office
Authorities are searching Casey Lynn Hathaway, a missing 3-year-old boy.

The sheriff's office has also asked people to check their property, cars and storage sheds for Casey.

"We're not giving up," added the county's emergency management coordinator, Stanley Kite.

Casey has blonde hair and brown eyes. He stands at 28 inches tall and weighs 25 pounds, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Craven County Sheriff's Office at 252-633-0498 or the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation at 919-662-4500.

