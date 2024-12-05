The epicenter is near Petrolia, in Humboldt County, the USGS said.

7.0 magnitude earthquake reported in Northern California, evacuation order in Berkeley for tsunami threat

A 7.0 magnitude earthquake was reported off the coast of Northern California on Thursday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The epicenter is off the coast near Petrolia, in Humboldt County, the USGS said.

Also, a tsunami warning has been issued for coastal areas in California and Oregon, including San Francisco. The warning will remain in effect from Davenport, California, to Douglas/Lane Line Oregon, until further notice, the National Tsunami Warning Center said. The tsunami wave was expected to reach San Francisco at about 12:10 p.m. local time.

Police in Berkeley, California, have issued an evacuation order for parts of the city "due to a Tsunami coming to West Berkeley."

"People in the Tsunami Zone are in IMMEDIATE DANGER and MUST EVACUATE NOW," the police department said. "Stay east of 7th St. This is a lawful order to leave now."

The earthquake was reported at 10:44 a.m. local time, according to the National Tsunami Warning Center.

Subsequent earthquakes were reported in the region, including a 4.2 magnitude earthquake near Petrolia, according to the USGS.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said officials with the state's Office of Emergency Services are "actively responding to the earthquakes this morning in Northern California."

"Californians should follow guidance from local emergency responders," he said on social media.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.