Dallas police and the county district attorney's office are investigating after police said one of their officers shot and killed a 26-year-old man Thursday night upon returning home from her shift and entering the wrong apartment in her building.

Preliminary information suggests the off-duty officer, who has not been publicly identified, was still wearing her police uniform and was returning home after working a full shift, the Dallas Police Department said in a statement Friday.

The officer arrived just before 10 p.m. local time at the apartment complex where she lives south of downtown Dallas, according to the police department's statement.

She told responding officers that she "entered the victim's apartment believing that it was her own" and at some point "fired her weapon striking the victim," police said in the statement.

The officer called police dispatch for help, and the responding officers administered aid to the man at the scene He was then taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Authorities said they are awaiting family notification before releasing the victim's name.

The officer involved was not injured in the incident and was placed on administrative leave while the police department conducts a joint investigation with the Dallas County District Attorney's Office.

"This investigation is ongoing and we will release additional details as they become available and it is appropriate to do so," police said in the statement.

The Dallas County District Attorney's Office said they do not have any additional information to release at this time, and the Dallas Police Department did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.