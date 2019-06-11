The OJ Simpson case: Where the key players are 25 years later

It's been 25 years since the O.J. Simpson case began, thrusting the NFL-player-turned-movie-star into a new role: defendant in a double murder.

The night of June 12, 1994, Simpson's ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, waiter Ron Goldman, were brutally stabbed to death outside Brown Simpson's home in Los Angeles' Brentwood neighborhood.

OJ Simpson then went on trial for the brutal double slaying, and the televised proceedings transfixed the nation.

Here's where the some of the key players in the case are now:

O.J. Simpson

Vince Bucci/AFP/Getty Images

In 1995, Simpson was acquitted of all criminal charges in the double murder of Brown Simpson and Goldman.

A civil jury in 1997 found Simpson liable for wrongful death and he was ordered to pay millions to the families.

In 2007, Simpson, a Heisman Trophy winner and former Buffalo Bills star, led a group of men into a Las Vegas hotel and casino to steal what he claims were his own sports memorabilia items, at gunpoint.

Simpson was charged with felonies including kidnapping and armed robbery. He was found guilty in the botched robbery in 2008 and sentenced to up to 33 years in prison.

After nine years behind bars, the former NFL player was granted parole In 2017. He walked out of Nevada's Lovelock Correctional Institute on Oct. 1, 2017.

Jason Bean/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP

Now 71, Simpson is living in Las Vegas. He has always maintained his innocence in the double murder.

Fred and Kim Goldman

AFP/Getty Images

Goldman's father, Fred Goldman, and sister, Kim Goldman, were a constant presence at the 1995 criminal trial.

Kim Goldman went on to become a victims' advocate. She's also the executive director of a non-profit which provides youth services in the Santa Clarita Valley area of Southern California.

Both Fred and Kim Goldman remain outspoken against Simpson.

Isaac Brekken/AFP/Getty Images

"It was shocking" to learn Simpson was granted parole, Kim Goldman told "Good Morning America" in 2017. "Like everybody else we watched them unanimously willing to release him and it was very disappointing."

"We've lived our life with him being a free man, we've done this," Kim Goldman said. "So, we've had nine years of reprieve. We're going to go back to doing what we've done. I run a non-profit working with teenagers, I do stories on other victims and survivors, I'm raising my kids. We're active in the world of victims and survivors' advocacy. We're going to continue doing those things and take it one day at a time and if he chooses to write a book, or do a reality show, we'll be there."

"We're going to jump on him," Fred Goldman said on "GMA" in reference to the possibility of Simpson's earning money from such activity. "To get some satisfaction of justice. It was never about the money [in the civil case.] It was punishment, and we didn't have the opportunity to see him go to jail or death row for murder, but he got a judgment against him and honoring that judgment or making him honor the judgment is the only punishment that we can get from him."

Tanya Brown

Patsy Lynch/AP

Tanya Brown was just 7 years old when her sister, Nicole Brown Simpson, began dating O.J. Simpson.

"He was laid back, kind, sweet," Brown told ABC News' "20/20." "I never heard them fight."

Brown is now an author, a motivational speaker and advocate for domestic violence victims. Her goal is to help "others bounce back from adversity."

If her older sister was alive, she would have turned 60 last month.

"Sixty. What would she look like?" Tanya Brown said in an interview with Inside Edition last month. "But I know exactly what she'd be doing. She'd be hanging out with the kids, she'd be sending the kids to college."

Marcia Clark

Pool/AFP/Getty Images

Marcia Clark had been a prosecutor with the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office for over a decade, working on trials including the murder of actress Rebecca Schaeffer, when she was assigned the Simpson case.

She left the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office in 1997.

After the acquittal, "I felt like I'd let everyone down," Clark wrote in her memoir, "Without a Doubt." "The Goldmans. The Browns. My team. The country."

Clark went on to write several crime novels.

Clark also works in TV. She was most recently a co-writer and executive producer of legal drama "The Fix" which aired on ABC in 2019.

Robert Kardashian

Pool/AFP/Getty Images

Attorney Robert Kardashian had been best friends with OJ Simpson for decades by the time of the 1994 crime.

The day after the murders, Kardashian was seen leaving Simpson's property with a Louis Vuitton garment bag which prosecutors speculated contained bloody clothing or the murder weapon. Those claims were never proved in court and the murder weapon was never found.

Simpson spent the night of June 16, 1994 -- which was the night before he was expected to turn himself into police -- at Kardashian's home.

On June 17, 1994, instead of surrendering, Simpson left Kardashian's home in a white Ford Bronco with his friend Al Cowlings, leading police on a slow-speed chase that brought Southern California freeways to a standstill. That day Kardashian went on TV and read a note that Simpson had left behind.

Kardashian joined Simpson's legal "Dream Team," sitting with his friend at the defense table during the 1995 trial.

Kardashian later told ABC News' Barbara Walters, that the blood evidence was "the most devastating part of the whole trial for me."

Simpson's blood was found at the crime scene, Brown Simpson's blood was on Simpson's sock in his bedroom and Goldman's blood was in Simpson's car.

"I wake up in the middle of the night," Kardashian told ABC News. "I'm so conflicted because of that blood evidence. It's very difficult for me."

Kardashian died in 2003 from esophageal cancer at the age of 59.

Kardashian's first wife, Kris, and four children, Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Rob, were then launched into stardom after their E! reality show "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" premiered in 2007. Kim Kardashian West was worth $350 million as of last year, according to Forbes.

Johnnie Cochran

Lee Celano/WireImage/Getty Images

Defense attorney Johnnie Cochran, then a successful Los Angeles lawyer, was brought onto Simpson's defense team to use his way with words and charismatic personality to connect with the jury.

He famously told the jury in his closing argument -- referring to the glove left at the crime scene -- "If it doesn't fit, you must acquit."

After the acquittal Cochran went on to make guest appearances on shows including "Family Matters" and "The Howard Stern Show."

He continued practicing law after the Simpson trial, famously defending Sean "P. Diddy" Combs, Michael Jackson, Tupac Shakur and Snoop Dogg.

Cochran was 67 when he died in 2005 of an inoperable brain tumor, reported the Los Angles Times.

Robert Shapiro

Lee Celano/WireImage/Getty Images

Robert Shapiro, a celebrity defense attorney who at that point had already represented Christian Brando, was the lead counsel for Simpson until Cochran joined the "Dream Team," pushing Shapiro to the side.

Shapiro, known for having frequent press conferences throughout Simpson's trial, went on to write best-selling legal books and offer legal analysis for news shows. He also helped found the website LegalZoom.com.

Shapiro also started a foundation in memory of his son, Brent Shapiro, who died from drugs in 2005.

Shapiro stayed close to Robert Kardashian's family after Kardashian's death; he went on to defend son Rob Kardashian against revenge porn allegations and Khloe Kardashian's then-husband Lamar Odom in a driving under the influence (DUI) case.

Kato Kaelin

Vince Bucci/AFP/Getty Images

Simpson's friend, Brian "Kato" Kaelin, was living in a bungalow on Simpson's property at the time of the murders.

He was a witness for the prosecution, detailing his and Simpson's movements the night of the crime, and his testimony made him an overnight celebrity.

In 2015, Kaelin told Barbara Walters, "In hindsight of everything, like 20 years later, I think that O.J. Simpson is guilty."

The affable actor and host continues to live in Los Angeles and appears to remain sanguine about the Simpson case: his Twitter bio reads: " Former houseguest, current adult, but now living behind my own house- my Instagram RULES."

Kaelin, a native of Milwaukee, often tweets about Milwaukee sports.

He appeared on "Celebrity Big Brother" in 2019.