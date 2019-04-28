5 people found dead in 2 homes in Sumner County, Tennessee

Police in Sumner County, Tennessee, are looking for a person of interest in connection to the death of five people found in two separate homes on Saturday night.

Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) reported to a home on Charles Brown Road where four people were found dead and a fifth victim was found in another residence on Luvy Daniels Road. The victims were not identified.

Police have identified 25-year-old Michael Cummins as a person of interest. "He may be in the woods in the area near the scene and may be armed. If you spot him, call 911 immediately," according to TBI's account.

At this point there is no relationship between Cummins and the victims, but the investigation is still ongoing, said Josh DeVine, the communications director for TBI, at a brief press conference on Saturday.

PERSON OF INTEREST: We are working to locate Michael Cummins in connection to the multiple homicides we are investigating in Sumner County.



He may be in the woods in the area near the scene and may be armed. If you spot him, call 911 immediately. pic.twitter.com/4MEelTIpyB — TBI (@TBInvestigation) April 28, 2019

Cummins is 5 foot 7, 180 pounds with blue eyes, police said. Up to 150 law enforcement agents are searching the rural area.

Police are urging residents to lock their doors and to call 911 if someone knocks on the door.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.