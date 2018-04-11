A collection of photos from the 47th New York City Marathon. <br><br> Lelisa Desisa, of Ethiopia, crosses the finish line first in the men's division of the New York City Marathon, Nov. 4, 2018. Seth Wenig/AP

Mary Keitany of Kenya celebrates her win at the finish line after she won the Women's Division of the 2018 New York City Marathon, Nov. 4, 2018, in Central Park in New York. Elsa/Getty Images

Runners cross the Verrazzano Bridge during the New York City Marathon, Nov. 4, 2018. Andrew Kelly/Reuters

Tola Shura Kitata of Ethiopia, front, runs with the men's pack as they cross the Queensboro bridge during the New York City Marathon in New York, Nov. 4, 2018. Andres Kudacki/AP

A runner from Mexico waits at the start of the race near the Verrazano Bridge before the New York City Marathon, Nov. 4, 2018, in New York. Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP

Runners cross the Verrazano Bridge during the New York City Marathon, Nov. 4, 2018, in New York. Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP

Competitors in the handcycle division leave the starting line during the New York City Marathon, Nov. 4, 2018, in New York. Craig Ruttle/AP

Ethiopians Shura Kitata(L) and Lelisa Desisa(R) run during the 47th running of the New York City Marathon, Nov. 4, 2018, in New York. Don Emmert/AFP/Getty Images

Runners cross the Verrazano Bridge during the New York City Marathon, Nov. 4, 2018, in New York. Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP

Participation medals are awaiting runners at the finish line before the New York City Marathon, Nov. 4, 2018, in Central Park in New York. Elsa/Getty Images

Daniel Romanchuk of the U.S. wins the Professional Wheelchair Division race at the New York City Marathon, Nov. 4, 2018. Brendan McDermid/Reuters