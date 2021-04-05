Pilot dead after small plane crash in Colorado

The NTSB and FAA are deploying agents to investigate.

A pilot is dead after their small plane crashed in the Colorado mountains Sunday, the authorities said.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's office said they were notified about a potential crash near Wigwam Creek Trail, roughly 20 miles south of Conifer, Colorado, Saturday night.

On Sunday afternoon, crews found the plane and declared there was a single fatality.

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the single occupant, an adult male, of the crashed plane was found deceased on scene. Our thoughts and prayers to his family and friends," the sheriff's office tweeted.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will be overseeing the investigation, the sheriff's office said.

The FAA didn't immediately return messages for comment.

In a tweet Sunday night, the NTSB identified the plane as a Magnus Fusion 212 and said its investigators will arrive at the scene Monday.