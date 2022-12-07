Police called to Sen. Ted Cruz's home in 'family matter'

Police were responding to a report of teen with self-inflicted wounds.

Police were called to Texas GOP Sen. Ted Cruz's Houston home Tuesday night for reports of a teen with self-inflicted stab wounds, according to ABC station KTRK, citing Houston Police.

According to KTRK, the Houston Police Department said it received reports just before 8 p.m. local time on Tuesday of a 14-year-old with self-inflicted stab wounds on their arms in the neighborhood River Oaks, where the Republican lawmaker resides with his wife, Heidi, and their two daughters.

Authorities said the unidentified teen was taken to the hospital but could not say whether the 911 call involved a member of Cruz's family.

In a statement late Tuesday, Cruz's office said his daughter was OK and asked for privacy for the family.

"This is a family matter and thankfully their daughter is okay," Cruz's representatives said in a statement to ABC affiliate KTRK and other outlets.

"There were no serious injuries. The family requests the media respect their daughter's privacy at this time," Cruz's office said.