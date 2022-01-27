Police catch teen murder convict who escaped Washington detention center

Four other teenage detainees are still on the lam.

Police apprehended a teenager convicted of murder just hours after he and four other detainees escaped a Washington state juvenile detention center Thursday.

The other unidentified detainees are still on the lam, according to the King County Sheriff's Office.

Around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, Timothy G Hernandez-Ebanks, 15, and the quartet of detainees, aged 14 to 17, escaped the Echo Glen Children's Center in Snoqualmie, Washington, police said.

The escapees fled in a 2018 gray Ford Fusion with Washington license plate number 27545E, according to the sheriff's office.

Hernandez-Ebanks was convicted last year on first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a firearm charges stemming from a 2020 homicide in southwest King County, the sheriff's office said. The identities and criminal histories of the other escapees were not immediately released.

Around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, police caught Hernandez-Ebanks, they said. The whereabouts of the other detainees and the Ford Fusion were still unknown.

Investigators were still trying to determine how Hernandez-Ebanks and the others escaped and if they had any assistance, according to a police spokesperson.