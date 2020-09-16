Police looking for gunman who shot moving patrol car 3 times The officer driving the vehicle did not sustain any injuries.

Police are hunting for a gunman following a shooting incident in Virginia when a police car was hit three times with gunfire.

The incident occurred at approximately 7:25 p.m. in Suffolk, Virginia, when a marked police car was driving through the area and was hit three times with bullets.

The officer driving the vehicle did not sustain any injuries, according to the Suffolk Police Department.

“There is a large police presence in the immediate area as Officers collect evidence and search for a suspect,” the Suffolk Police Department said in a statement posted on social media.

This incident comes just days after two police officers were ambushed by a gunman as they sat in their parked police vehicle in Los Angeles. One officer, 31, was was shot in her jaw and arms. The other officer, 24, suffered gunshot wounds to his forehead, arms and a hand.

The gunman involved in that incident is still on the run and the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors authorized a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect on Sunday.

President Donald Trump weighed in early Sunday morning when he retweeted the shocking footage from Los Angeles on Twitter and said, "Animals that must be hit hard!"

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden also condemned the ambush, saying, “This cold-blooded shooting is unconscionable and the perpetrator must be brought to justice.”

Authorities in Suffolk, Virginia, are now asking for anybody who may have witnessed the shooting or have any further information on the incident to contact them immediately.