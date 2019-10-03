Police helicopter goes down responding to another downed aircraft, both pilots survive

Oct 3, 2019, 6:30 PM ET
PHOTO: A Polk County Sheriff’s Office helicopter and a gyrocopter, a smaller aircraft, made two separate hard landings near Fort Meade, Florida, Thursday evening.PlayWFTS
WATCH News headlines today: Oct. 3, 2019

A police helicopter went down in a muddy Florida field Thursday evening as its pilot was searching for the pilot of another downed aircraft.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said one of their helicopters was out looking for a downed gyrocopter, a smaller aircraft, after recieving reports it had made a hard landing around 2 p.m., near Fort Meade, Florida.

PHOTO: Both pilots survived the hard landings and no injuries were reported. WFTS
Both pilots survived the hard landings and no injuries were reported.

The aircraft went down on property belonging to crop nutrition company Mosaic, and workers in the area called police, according to Polk County Fire and Rescue.

(MORE: History buff fulfilling his bucket list among 7 killed in World War II plane crash)
PHOTO: A Polk County Sheriff’s Office helicopter and a gyrocopter, a smaller aircraft, made two separate hard landings near Fort Meade, Florida, Thursday evening. WFTS
A Polk County Sheriff’s Office helicopter and a gyrocopter, a smaller aircraft, made two separate hard landings near Fort Meade, Florida, Thursday evening.

The PSCO helicopter carrying one pilot responded to the downed gyrocopter, but then also had to make a hard landing in the same swampy area around 4:30 p.m. today, near Route 664, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

PSCO told ABC News they are working with other agencies to rescue the two pilots from the scene which is "extremely rural, wet, and mucky," but added that both pilots "are together on the ground and both are OK."