Police investigate possible kidnapping caught on dramatic doorbell camera video Las Vegas police are looking for the victim and the man who attacked her.

Las Vegas police are looking for a possible kidnapping victim and the man who attacked her, after a doorbell camera captured dramatic video of the apparent assault.

A resident in a neighborhood south of downtown reported the incident to police after their doorbell camera recorded the incident shortly after midnight on New Year's Eve.

In the video, a woman is seen running up to the house, where she bangs on the door and screams for help.

In the background, a man jumps out of a white sedan and sprints up to the woman. He grabs her and throws her to the ground, then kicks her in the stomach, sending her tumbling down the steps.

"Why would you do that?" he shouts, swearing at her as she sobs.

In this still image from a video captured by a doorbell camera outside a home in Las Vegas, an unidentified woman is seen falling on her back after being kicked down the stairs by an unidentified man, who then grabs her and pulls her into a white sedan, Jan. 1, 2020. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police

He then pulls the woman to her feet, shouting "Get in the car" and swearing at her again, before he drags her down the walkway into the car.

The full video, which contains violence and coarse language, was posted to YouTube by Las Vegas police.

The vehicle involved is believed to be a white Hyundai Sonata with a sunroof, according to police.

Authorities say they don't know either the identities or the current location of the victim and suspect.

A cash reward is being offered for anyone providing information through Crime Stoppers of Nevada that leads directly to an arrest or indictment, Las Vegas police said.