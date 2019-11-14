Transcript for Doorbell camera captures terrifying screams

And we do have chilling videos of woman screams for help before being driven away in a speeding car take a look. I. A doorbell camera captured the frightening scene in Los Angeles the residents heard the screams Tuesday night. They went outside and saw a white hatchback appear to drive off with a screaming woman. A neighbor describes hearing a woman and man argue. Little scary it was kind of like if he was like a tanking hand she is trying to like get out of his car but he would only. Police have not announced any Iraq's critical abduction actually occur so frightening to listen to him and.

