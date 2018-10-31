Police make arrest in murder of 70-year-old woman whose throat was slashed

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the gruesome murder of a 70-year-old woman living in Manhattan's Upper West Side.

Anya Johnston, 24, was charged with murder and burglary in the death of Susan Trott, police said.

During a burglary of Trott's apartment, there was a confrontation that led to the victim's death, according to the New York Police Department.

With recognition to the skill & tireless efforts of the @NYPD24Pct Detective Sqd, Manhattan North Homicide Sqd, the NYPD Crime Scene Unit & the @manhattanDA, I’m pleased to announce an arrest has been made in the murder of Susan Trott (victim shown below). #YourCityYourDetectives pic.twitter.com/N9IW2HZvXS — Chief Dermot F. Shea (@NYPDDetectives) October 31, 2018

Police responded to a call to Trott's Upper West Side apartment on Sunday, Oct. 21 just before 5 a.m. When they arrived, they found Trott with a slashed throat, the NYPD said.

Google Maps Street View

It appeared that Trott had been stabbed in her living room, a police source previously told ABC News, adding that she was found dead in her bedroom.

There were no signs of forced entry, police said.

Trott and Johnston lived in the same building on West End Avenue.

Police said on Wednesday that they were waiting to question another woman who lived in Trott's building, but said they were unable to question that woman because she was hospitalized for a psychiatric evaluation.

She was also known for her love of dogs, a neighbor told ABC Station WABC in New York.

"She loved animals," Helen Stein said. "She loved sad dogs. Rescued, adored them and took good care of them."