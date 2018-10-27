A suspect is in custody after multiple people were killed and three officers were shot at a Pittsburgh synagogue Saturday morning, authorities said.

Police responded to reports of active gunfire at the Tree of Life*Or L’Simcha congregation, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety commander Jason Lando.

The synagogue is a conservative Jewish congregation, according to its website, and there was a morning Shabbat service scheduled from 9:45 a.m. to noon.

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto warned residents to continue to avoid the vicinity of the synagogue.

"Area is NOT secure," he tweeted.

Agents from the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms are also responding to the scene.

Rabbi Alvin Berkun, who was not in the building at the time, told ABC News he was "stunned" to hear of the shooting.

He said he had stayed home from services Saturday morning because his wife was sick and that he has not heard from friends who were in the building.

Berkun, who lives nearby the synagogue, said police officers came to his door and told him to stay inside his home. He called the neighborhood of Squirrel Hill, where the synagogue is located, "a very Jewish neighborhood" that is "known as a Jewish community."

Berkun said there are "three different religious groups that are meeting in our building on Saturday morning with three distinct services," estimating that there could have been approximately 75 people in the building at the time.

"There's absolutely no crime, it's an amazing neighborhood, it's hard to believe it's a city neighborhood," Berkun said. "It's dominated by the Jewish community center four blocks away, it's dominated by kosher bakeries, all kinds of Jewish gift shops, bookshops, a number of synagogues. There is one major synagogue but there are at least five other synagogues within two miles of where we are."

President Donald Trump tweeted that he was "watching the events unfolding in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania" and urged people in the area to "remain sheltered."

Vice President Mike Pence offered his condolences on Twitter.

"Praying for the fallen, the injured, all the families impacted, and our courageous first responders,” he tweeted Saturday morning. "God bless them all."

First lady Melania Trump said her "heart breaks" over the shooting, and that "the violence needs to stop."

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf tweeted that he was headed to Pittsburgh.

"We are providing local first responders with whatever help they need," he wrote.

The New York City Police Department and the Los Angeles Police Department said that they are deploying extra teams to synagogues and Jewish locations throughout those cities as well.

"The NYPD is deploying heavy weapons teams, including the officers from the Critical Response Command and the Strategic Response Team, to houses of worship across the City," the department said in a statement. "Additionally, sector cars in every command across New York City will be making additional visits to ensure the safety of all of our residents. Currently, there is no nexus to New York. But these steps are being taken until further information is learned about the events in Pittsburgh by the NYPD."

Police in Washington, D.C., are also on alert.

"We have reached out to Jewish community leaders and have directed officers to pay special attention to synagogues until further notice," a spokesperson for the D.C. police department said.