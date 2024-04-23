Police are also searching for a silver, 2009 Toyota Corolla.

Police searching for 'armed' suspect after woman found dead outside Washington state elementary school

West Richland police in Washington state are asking for the public's help in locating a murder suspect they say is "armed" and "dangerous," after a woman was pronounced deceased outside a local school on Monday.

Authorities have identified the suspect as 40-year-old Elias Huizar. Police are also searching for a silver, 2009 Toyota Corolla with Washington plates CBZ4745. Anyone who sees the suspect or the vehicle should call 911, police said.

Officers from the West Richland Police Department responded at 3:23 p.m. PT following an alert of a shooting on the grounds of Wiley Elementary School, police said.

An adult female was pronounced deceased outside of the school, police said on Monday afternoon.

Hours later, authorities said they found another homicide victim, "a known associate of the suspect," while serving a search warrant at Huizar's residence. No further details about the victim were made available by police.

In addition to considering Huizar "armed" and "dangerous," police said he is "likely to commit more crimes."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.