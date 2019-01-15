Police searching for driver who struck, killed gas station worker after fleeing without paying for $22 worth of gas

Jan 15, 2019, 7:38 PM ET
PHOTO: The driver, dressed in an orange beanie, attempted to flee without paying for $22 in gas on Jan. 14, 2019, according to reports.PlayNassau County Police Department via Facebook
WATCH Gas station manager killed in a hit-and-run in Long Island

Police on New York's Long Island are searching for the driver of an SUV who struck and killed a gas station worker after attempting to flee without paying.

The 59-year-old victim was hit by a dark-colored SUV in front of the Pit Stop Gas Station in South Hempstead on Monday just before 7:30 a.m., the Nassau County Police Department wrote in a wanted poster featuring an image of the suspect.

(MORE: Woman who allegedly struck, killed manicurist after skipping out on $35 bill arrested, police say)

The driver left the scene, and the victim was later pronounced dead at a local hospital, police said.

PHOTO: Police on New Yorks Long Island are searching for a driver of an SUV who struck and killed a gas station worker at the Pit Stop Gas Station in South Hempstead on Jan. 14, 2019.Nassau County Police Department via Facebook
Police on New York's Long Island are searching for a driver of an SUV who struck and killed a gas station worker at the Pit Stop Gas Station in South Hempstead on Jan. 14, 2019.

The victim, identified by ABC New York station WABC as Cemal Dagdeviren of Levittown, was an auto mechanic and had gone to assist the station’s gas attendant after the suspect refused to pay for $22 worth of gas, the local station reported.

Cemal Dagdeviren's son, Ali Dagdeviren, 35, described his father as a "good" and "hard-working man," adding that the family is hurting.

(MORE: Teen struck, killed by ambulette may have been pushed, police say)

"He was dad. It's not easy for us," Ali Dagdeviren told WABC. "All he cared about was us, his kids, mom, family."

Police have released photos of the vehicle, which appears to be a GMC Yukon from the early 1990s, and has damage on the front end as well as a missing headlight on the driver's side of the car.

PHOTO: The driver, dressed in an orange beanie, attempted to flee without paying for $22 in gas on Jan. 14, 2019, according to reports.Nassau County Police Department via Facebook
The driver, dressed in an orange beanie, attempted to flee without paying for $22 in gas on Jan. 14, 2019, according to reports.

A surveillance photo of the suspect shows him wearing an orange knit cap and gray or light-colored hoodie.

(MORE: Elderly woman almost run over by man who stole her purse, video shows)

Additional details on the hit and run were not immediately available.

ABC News' Greg Croft contributed to this report.

Comments