Powerful aftershocks shake Southern California after massive earthquake: 'You just panic'

Jul 5, 2019, 11:32 AM ET
PHOTO: A local resident inspects a fissure in the earth after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck the area on July 4, 2019, near Ridgecrest, Calif.PlayMario Tama/Getty Images
WATCH Biggest earthquake in 20 years rocks Southern California

Powerful aftershocks are still shaking Southern California on Friday after a massive 6.4 magnitude earthquake rocked the region on the Fourth of July.

ABC News correspondent Eva Pilgrim was filming when a 5.4 magnitude aftershock hit Friday morning.

Kern County saw over 100 aftershocks on Thursday, county fire officials said, and experts warn the threat is not over.

"There is about a 1 in 20 chance that this location will be having an even bigger earthquake within the next few days," seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones said.

PHOTO: A crack stretches across the road after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck the area on July 4, 2019, near Ridgecrest, Calif. Mario Tama/Getty Images
A crack stretches across the road after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck the area on July 4, 2019, near Ridgecrest, Calif.

Thursday's quake, at about 10:30 a.m. local time, marked the strongest earthquake in Southern California since 1999, officials said.

The earthquake was centered in a remote area near Searles Valley in the Mojave Desert, about 150 miles northeast of Los Angeles.

PHOTO: This handout picture obtained courtesy of Rex Emerson taken on July 4, 2019 shows broken bottles and other goods in a store in Lake Isabella, Calif., after a 6.4 magnitude quake hit Southern California. Rex Emerson via AFP/Getty Images
This handout picture obtained courtesy of Rex Emerson taken on July 4, 2019 shows broken bottles and other goods in a store in Lake Isabella, Calif., after a 6.4 magnitude quake hit Southern California.
PHOTO: In this image taken from video provided by Ben Hood, a firefighter works to extinguish a fire, Thursday, July 4, 2019, following an earthquake in Ridgecrest, Calif. Ben Hood via AP
In this image taken from video provided by Ben Hood, a firefighter works to extinguish a fire, Thursday, July 4, 2019, following an earthquake in Ridgecrest, Calif.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom approved an emergency proclamation Kern County, which encompasses Ridgecrest, a city that saw the brunt of the damage.

No deaths or major injuries were reported, said Mark Ghilarducci, director of the state's Office of Emergency Services. But Kern County fire chief David Witt said there were minor to moderate injuries and damage in Ridgecrest.

PHOTO: Evacuated patients rest under a shade of tent after being evacuated from Ridgecrest Regional Hospital after city was hit by a 6.4 earthquake July 04, 2019, in Ridgecrest, Calif. Irfan Khan/LA Times via Getty Images
Evacuated patients rest under a shade of tent after being evacuated from Ridgecrest Regional Hospital after city was hit by a 6.4 earthquake July 04, 2019, in Ridgecrest, Calif.

Sara Beren told ABC News she had just gotten to her Ridgecrest home and was putting away groceries when she started to feel the tremor.

"We're used to tremors," she said, but this time, "it didn't stop."

"It felt really long. It felt like two of them back to back," she said. "There were explosions, it sounded like."

"Our kitchen is completely, completely destroyed," Beren said. "Everything fell of the walls, out of the cabinets. It was a real struggle to get out of the house because of how bad it was shaking."

Once Beren got out of the house, she said she saw a brick wall crumble across the street and a trailer fall over.

"You just panic at that point," she said.

PHOTO: Workers repair damaged utility lines after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck the area on July 4, 2019, in Trona, Calif. Mario Tama/Getty Images
Workers repair damaged utility lines after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck the area on July 4, 2019, in Trona, Calif.

Beren said she ran over to the trailer, and, "We pulled the owner out and her, I believe it was her granddaughter, out of the trailer, and they were visibly shaken."

"I'll never forget this. It's emotional. It's scary," she said. "You always know it's coming... you just are never prepared for when it actually happens."

Charlotte Sturgeon says she was out of the house when the quake shook her Ridgecrest home -- and she returned to find major damage.

The foundation "is completely off and it's leaning. And in the front room all there is is glass," she told ABC News. Sturgeon said a cabinet fell with a lot of precious items from her grandmother.

Of her home of nearly 20 years, she said, "This can't be saved, I’m pretty sure."

But she's grateful she's safe.

"It could've been worse," Sturgeon said.