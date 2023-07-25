Triple-digit ocean temps in Florida could be a global record

The ocean temperature off the coast of South Florida reached triple digits, which could be a global record, according to experts.
A buoy in Manatee Bay, Florida, reported a preliminary high ocean temperature of 101.1 degrees Monday afternoon, according to meteorologists.
High-water temperatures in the ocean are extremely uncommon, however, scientists have categorized the very significant marine heat wave in the region as unprecedented, experts said.
