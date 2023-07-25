Triple-digit ocean temps in Florida could be a global record

High water temperatures in the ocean are uncommon, experts say.

The ocean temperature off the coast of South Florida reached triple digits, which could be a global record, according to experts.

A buoy in Manatee Bay, Florida, reported a preliminary high ocean temperature of 101.1 degrees Monday afternoon, according to meteorologists.

High-water temperatures in the ocean are extremely uncommon, however, scientists have categorized the very significant marine heat wave in the region as unprecedented, experts said.

Cynthia Lewis, director of the Keys Marine Laboratory stands on a dock, July 25, 2023. Lewis has overseen operations as a coral evacuation is underway, moving hundreds of corals to Lewis' lab as ocean temperatures hover in the mid-90s. Tampa Bay Times via Newscom

Cynthia Lewis, director of the Keys Marine Laboratory, points to staghorn corals that were recently bleached in an ongoing, unprecedented marine heatwave, July 25, 2023. Coral bleaching occurs when the animals weaken and they expel the tiny algae species living in their tissues. Tampa Bay Times via Newscom

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.