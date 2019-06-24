The prep school student who was convicted of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old classmate was released from jail for good behavior.

Owen Labrie's attorney confirmed to ABC News that he was released from Merrimack County’s jail Monday morning after nearly six months. He was serving the remaining 10 months of his sentence, The Associated Press reported.

"Owen is happy to be home with his family. He will be settling in and working on rebuilding his life," his lawyers said in a statement to ABC News. "He’d like to thank the friends and family that have stood by him and supported him all these years."

Labrie, who is now 23 years old, was a student at the prestigious St. Paul's School in New Hampshire when he was accused of sexually assaulting a younger student.

The case raised questions about sex culture on campus in light of accusations that the alleged incident was part of a so-called "Senior Salute," where seniors allegedly target younger students.

Geoff Forester/AP, FILE

Labrie was acquitted of rape in the 2015 case but was found guilty of misdemeanor sexual assault charges and endangering a child's welfare, the AP said.

Part of the charges included using a computer to lure an underage individual for sex, which required him to register as a sex offender, according to the AP.

In October 2015, Labrie was sentenced to 12 months in prison. A judge suspended that sentence and Labrie was freed on bail under curfew at the home of his mother in Tunbridge, Vermont, while Labrie appealed the decision. In March 2016, the court revoked his bail after prosecutors accused him of missing his court-ordered curfew several times.

Earlier this month, the New Hampshire Supreme Court denied Labrie's appeal to have a new trial based on ineffective counsel.

ABC News' Ali Ehrlich contributed to this report.