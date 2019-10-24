Former President Jimmy Carter released from hospital after recent fall

Former President Jimmy Carter has been released from the hospital after a recent fall at his Georgia home.

Carter, 95, was hospitalized Monday night for "a minor pelvic fracture."

"He is looking forward to continuing to recuperate at his home in Plains, Georgia, and thanks everyone for their kind well wishes," according to a statement from The Carter Center.

This is the third time Carter, the oldest living former president, has fallen in recent months.

Carter had to get stitches above his brow after falling at his ranch house in rural Plains, Georgia, earlier this month. And in May, he underwent surgery after falling and breaking his hip while he was leaving to go turkey hunting.

