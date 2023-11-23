Pro-Palestinian protesters force Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade to stop

Protesters glued themselves to the parade route.

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade was temporarily paused when a group of about 30 pro-Palestinian protesters ran into the street and apparently glued themselves to the pavement of the parade route in New York City.

The protesters were demonstrating along Sixth Avenue when a handful of them jumped the barricades and ran into the street along 49th Street.

People demonstrate during the 97th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, in Manhattan, New York City, Nov. 23, 2023. Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters

The protesters have been taken into custody, officials said.

ABC News' Nadine El-Bawab contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.