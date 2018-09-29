Prosecutors release surveillance video of rapper XXXTentacion's murder

Sep 29, 2018, 12:55 AM ET
PHOTO: Prosecutors played surveillance footage from the murder of rapper XXXTentacion in June during a bond hearing for suspect Robert Allen on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018.PlayWPLG
WATCH Hip-hop mourns rapper XXXTentacion after fatal shooting

Prosecutors released disturbing surveillance video of the murder of rapper XXXTentacion during a court hearing on Thursday in Florida. The video, released as part of a hearing for Robert Allen, one of the men charged in the rapper's shooting, showed the dramatic moments leading up to the deadly confrontation.

XXXTentacion, whose legal name is Jahseh Onfroy, was killed on June 18 outside of a motorsports store in Pompano Beach, Florida, about 10 miles north of Fort Lauderdale.

The video, recorded in court by Miami ABC affiliate WPLG, shows Onfroy sitting inside his BMW when he was approached by two men who jumped out of the passenger side of a vehicle, ran to Onfroy’s car window and demanded the rapper's chain, police said.

PHOTO: Prosecutors played surveillance footage from the murder of rapper XXXTentacion in June during a bond hearing for suspect Robert Allen on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018.WPLG
Prosecutors played surveillance footage from the murder of rapper XXXTentacion in June during a bond hearing for suspect Robert Allen on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018.

(MORE: Suspect arrested and charged with 1st-degree murder in killing of rapper XXXTentacion)

According to police, when Onfroy put up a fight he was shot and the robbers got away with a Louis Vuitton bag.

Prosecutors allege Michael Boatwright and Trayvon Newsome were the two men who jumped out of the black SUV, which is shown in the surveillance video boxing in Onfroy's BMW.

PHOTO: Prosecutors played surveillance footage from the murder of rapper XXXTentacion in June during a bond hearing for suspect Robert Allen on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018.WPLG
Prosecutors played surveillance footage from the murder of rapper XXXTentacion in June during a bond hearing for suspect Robert Allen on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018.

Police said Boatwright was the one who fired into the rapper's car and killed him.

Dedrick Williams, Boatwright, Newsome and Allen have all been charged with first-degree murder.

Allen's lawyer was in court Thursday asking for his client to be released on bond since he did not take part in the robbery and was in the vehicle the whole time. Judge Michael Usan denied the request.

PHOTO: Rapper Xxxtentacion visits a Fort Lauderdale, Fla. radio station on May 26, 2017.MediaPunch/MediaPunch/IPx via AP, FILE
Rapper Xxxtentacion visits a Fort Lauderdale, Fla. radio station on May 26, 2017.

(MORE: Rapper XXXTentacion shot and killed in Florida)

"He was in the wrong place at the wrong time with the wrong people," Allen's lawyer told WPLG on Thursday.

All four suspects remain in custody.

The Soundcloud rap star scored a No. 1 album earlier this year with his disc, titled "?" as well as a top-10 song, "Sad!" His previous album, "17," reached No. 2 in 2017. His songs have racked up nearly 4 billion combined on-demand streams.

Comments