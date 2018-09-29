Prosecutors released disturbing surveillance video of the murder of rapper XXXTentacion during a court hearing on Thursday in Florida. The video, released as part of a hearing for Robert Allen, one of the men charged in the rapper's shooting, showed the dramatic moments leading up to the deadly confrontation.

XXXTentacion, whose legal name is Jahseh Onfroy, was killed on June 18 outside of a motorsports store in Pompano Beach, Florida, about 10 miles north of Fort Lauderdale.

The video, recorded in court by Miami ABC affiliate WPLG, shows Onfroy sitting inside his BMW when he was approached by two men who jumped out of the passenger side of a vehicle, ran to Onfroy’s car window and demanded the rapper's chain, police said.

WPLG

According to police, when Onfroy put up a fight he was shot and the robbers got away with a Louis Vuitton bag.

Prosecutors allege Michael Boatwright and Trayvon Newsome were the two men who jumped out of the black SUV, which is shown in the surveillance video boxing in Onfroy's BMW.

WPLG

Police said Boatwright was the one who fired into the rapper's car and killed him.

Dedrick Williams, Boatwright, Newsome and Allen have all been charged with first-degree murder.

Allen's lawyer was in court Thursday asking for his client to be released on bond since he did not take part in the robbery and was in the vehicle the whole time. Judge Michael Usan denied the request.

MediaPunch/MediaPunch/IPx via AP, FILE

"He was in the wrong place at the wrong time with the wrong people," Allen's lawyer told WPLG on Thursday.

All four suspects remain in custody.

The Soundcloud rap star scored a No. 1 album earlier this year with his disc, titled "?" as well as a top-10 song, "Sad!" His previous album, "17," reached No. 2 in 2017. His songs have racked up nearly 4 billion combined on-demand streams.