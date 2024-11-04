Quincy Jones, hitmaking producer and music industry titan, dead at 91

Jones died at home in Bel Air, California, on Sunday night, his publicist said.

Quincy Jones, a hitmaking producer and longtime powerhouse in the music industry, died on Sunday. He was 91.

His death was announced by his publicist, Arnold Robinson, who said Jones died at his home in Bel Air, California. Jones was surrounded by his family, including his children and siblings, at the time of his death, the announcement said.

Quincy Jones arrives at the 2018 Governors Awards in Hollywood, California, on Nov. 18, 2018. Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

"And although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him," the family said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Andrew Evans contributed to this report.