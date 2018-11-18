Must reads before Monday

Some members of the so-called migrant caravan are fleeing LGBT discrimination in their home countries, Nancy Pelosi meets up with the woman who might challenge her for speaker of the House, and a missing Argentine submarine has been found at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean.

Threat of violence at home spurs LGBT migrants on to the border

Alfredo Estrella/AFP/Getty Images

Besides the violence and poverty faced by other members of the group of Central Americans who are making their way toward the U.S. border, LGBT migrants face an added layer of adversity.

Plaintiffs in $70 million Title IX class action lawsuit against Dartmouth describe 'systemic'

Mary Altaffer/AP

A complaint alleges that three professors at Dartmouth University “sexually assaulted, sexually harassed and raped female students.”

Nancy Pelosi huddles with potential rival in House speaker race



Yuri Gripas/Reuters

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi met with Rep. Marcia Fudge, who is challenging her for the Speaker position. Seventeen Democrats have signed a letter pledging to vote for new leadership in January, which could block Pelosi from winning the necessary votes.

How Martha McSally could end up in the Senate even though she lost the election

Nicole Neri/Reuters

Even though Rep. Martha McSally lost her Arizona Senate race to Kyrsten Sinema, there is some speculation that she could be appointed by Gov. Doug Ducey to fill the late Sen. John McCain’s seat if its current holder, Sen. Jon Kyl, steps down as speculated at the beginning of next year.

Argentine submarine found on bottom of Atlantic Ocean after year of searching

AP

An Argentine submarine that disappeared last year -- carrying 44 crew members -- has been found at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean.