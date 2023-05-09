Rep. George Santos charged by federal prosecutors in New York

The charges are under seal so the allegations are currently unclear.

Rep. George Santos has been charged by federal prosecutors in the Eastern District of New York, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The charges are under seal so the nature of the allegations is currently unclear.

The embattled New York congressman insisted earlier this year he would serve out his term despite mounting controversies surrounding his past falsehoods, scrutiny of his finances, and multiple investigations.

Santos, who has admitted to fabricating parts of his biography, has denied any criminal wrongdoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.