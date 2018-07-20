A new video shows Roseanne Barr discussing the racist tweet she posted earlier this year about a former Obama administration official that prompted the cancellation of her eponymous sitcom.

In the video posted Thursday to Barr’s YouTube page, she is shown sitting and smoking while speaking to an unidentified person out of view of the camera.

“I'm trying to talk about Iran! I'm trying to talk about Valerie Jarrett wrote the Iran deal,” Barr says, referencing Valerie Jarrett, the African-American official who was the subject of her offensive tweet. "That's what my tweet was about.”

"I thought the b---- was white. Goddammit! I thought the b---- was white! F---," Barr screams.

Barr, 65, posted earlier this year a tweet saying Jarrett was the product of a combination of "Planet of the Apes" and the Muslim Brotherhood. She quickly deleted the tweet but it drew widespread condemnation and the cancellation of her self-titled series reboot after one season.

After the cancellation of her hit ABC show in May, Barr took to Twitter to proclaim, "I'm not a racist" despite the uproar over her social media post that has been widely bashed as bigoted.

Barr's defense came after she issued an apology to Jarrett, the former adviser to President Barack Obama and the target of her offensive tweet. She also slammed some of her former co-stars and retweeted defenses of her racist comments that prompted ABC to cancel her hit TV series.

"I'm not a racist, I never was & I never will be," Barr tweeted at the time. "One stupid joke in a lifetime of fighting 4 civil rights 4 all minorities, against networks, studios, at the expense of my nervous system/family/wealth will NEVER b taken from me."

