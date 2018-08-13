A Savannah, Georgia, police officer and his wife have been stabbed to death, allegedly by the wife's teenage brother, according to police.

The double murder took place on Wilmington Island, just outside of Savannah, on Monday morning, the Chatham County Police Department said.

Police responded around 6:30 a.m. and found the Savannah police officer dead inside one home and his wife dead in a home next door, police said.

At the scene, police confronted a 16-year-old boy, identified as the brother of the slain woman, police said.

The teenager was charged with two counts of murder and is being held at the Chatham County Youth Detention Center, police said.

The teen lived with the victims, according to police.

The names of the officer and his wife have not yet been released.

The Savannah Police Department said in a statement, “We are saddened by the sudden and tragic loss of a Savannah Police officer and his wife. His family and friends are in our thoughts and prayers."

The department added that it's working with the Chatham County Police Department's ongoing investigation.