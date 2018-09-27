Search is on for hiker who went missing in Great Smoky Mountains

A hiker went missing in Great Smoky Mountains National park on Tuesday evening, triggering an extensive search operation across the park, authorities said.

Mitzie Sue “Susan” Clements, 53, was hiking with her daughter near Andrews Bald mountain when the two became separated, the National Park Service said in a statement on Thursday.

"Last night experienced searchers spent the night on the Appalachian Trail, attempting to locate Clements and to interview any hikers in the area," the statement said. "The search continues this morning with approximately 40 trained members of the park’s Search and Rescue Team."

Searchers are scheduled to remain outside until late this evening and depending on the weather, overnight, Julena Campbell of the National park Service told ABC News on Thursday afternoon.

Clements Family via National Parks Service

Clements, who is from Ohio, is described as a 5-feet-6-inch tall white female with light brown hair and blue eyes. She weighs 125 pounds and was wearing a green zip-up sweater, black workout pants over black leggings, a clear rain poncho, and white tennis shoes when she was last seen.

The National Park Service asked the public or anyone who saw Clements on Tuesday afternoon or since to contact the agency’s investigative branch through email at nps_isb@nps.gov, or call them at 1-888-653-0009.