Emergency responders are searching for two missing men after a helicopter crashed Saturday in Maryland, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Maryland Coast Guard watchstanders received a report that a two-seat helicopter with two men aboard crashed about one mile south of Kent Island Saturday afternoon.

We are assisting Queen Anne County authorities with this incident with several boats and a dive team. Media staging area being established at the United Communities VFD on Romancoke Road. https://t.co/S9dt0Lbxt6 — Anne Arundel Fire (@AACoFD) May 4, 2019

The Coast Guard and Federal Aviation Administration, along with state and local partners, are on the scene with a dive team and boats assisting on the search.

The cause of the crash is unclear at this time.

