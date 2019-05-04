Search for 2 missing men after helicopter crash in Maryland

May 4, 2019, 3:05 PM ET
Emergency responders are searching for two missing men after a helicopter crashed Saturday in Maryland, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Maryland Coast Guard watchstanders received a report that a two-seat helicopter with two men aboard crashed about one mile south of Kent Island Saturday afternoon.

The Coast Guard and Federal Aviation Administration, along with state and local partners, are on the scene with a dive team and boats assisting on the search.

The cause of the crash is unclear at this time.

