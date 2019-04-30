Transcript for 3 killed after helicopter crashes on residential street in Hawaii

There is a breaking headline out of Hawaii at this hour. Alarming images coming in now after a deadly helicopter crash right into a neighborhood. It was a tour helicopter that went down in a neighborhood outside Honolulu. There were no survivors onboard. And here's ABC's Clayton Reporter: The helicopter crashing in a ball of flames. Landed on my house, my neighbor's house. Reporter: On a residential street on the island of oahu around 9:00 A.M. Rescue one, rescue two. Downed helicopter. This is referred to be the kawainui marsh here kaha street. Reporter: All three onboard were killed. Debris coming down near a school and slamming into this car the driver was okay. Neighbors did heroic job trying to put out fire and get patients away from burning Reporter: The chopper, identified as a Robinson r-44, is registered to a tour company called novictor helicopters. The company tonight said it had no comment. According to the NTSB, r-44 helicopters have been involved in 48 fatal crashes since 2006. Tonight, a Hawaii state lawmaker is calling on all tour helicopters to be grounded. Officials say Honolulu paramedics were already in the area on another call and were just 30 feetway when that chopper came down. Tonight, both the FAA and the NTSB are investigating. David? Clayton Sandell, thank you.

