At least 21 tornadoes were recorded across Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Ohio over the weekend as a severe weather outbreak killed at least eight.

On the northern side of the storm system, 5 to 9 inches of snow fell from Missouri into Michigan, with Chicago officially recording 5.3 inches, the most in the city this late in the season since 1961.

That same storm, which hit the South, then shifted east, causing power outages on the East Coast with wind gusts as high as 60 mph during massive downpours.

Most storms along the East Coast should be wrapping up before or during morning commutes, with that system heading out toward the Atlantic Ocean.

(ABC News) The East Coast storm began moving farther east very early Monday morning.

Behind this system, gusty wind and showers are expected in the Northeast, with snow showers possible in western New York and western Pennsylvania.

(ABC News) By this afternoon, the storm leaving the East Coast mostly should be over the ocean.

A new system, currently targeting the West Coast with rain and snow, is forecast to slam the central U.S. and South by midweek.

This storm should cross the Rockies by Tuesday and reach the Plains by Wednesday. Another severe weather outbreak is likely from Texas to Iowa, parts of which could see more damaging wind, hail and potentially tornadoes.