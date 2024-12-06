Shooting inside laundromat leaves 1 dead, 3 wounded

"Investigators believe the shooter is among the wounded,” police confirmed.

One person has been killed and three others injured, including the suspected gunman, in a shooting inside an Indiana laundromat, police said.

The incident occurred on Thursday at approximately 7:41 p.m. when officer from the Lafayette Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at Lafayette Laundry, located at 3100 South St., and found four individuals with gunshot wounds upon arrival, according to a statement from the Lafayette Police Department.

The names of those involved in the incident have not yet been released but police did say that one male has been confirmed dead, another male is in critical condition, a third male now remains in stable condition and the final person who was shot, a female, is currently in stable condition following the shooting.

“Investigators believe the shooter is among the wounded,” authorities said. “There is no ongoing threat to the public, and all involved parties have been accounted for.”

Authorities are now piecing together a motive and examining the events that led up to the shooting, according to their statement.

Meanwhile, the roads around the laundromat have been closed off while police continue their investigation, officials said.

“We appreciate your cooperation and will provide updates as more information becomes available,” said the Lafayette Police Department.