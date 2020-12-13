1 person shot as competing protesters clash in Washington state A person was also taken into custody, police said.

Violent clashes between pro-Donald Trump protesters and Black Lives Matter supporters ended in a shooting in Olympia, Washington, on Saturday.

One person was shot and another was detained, according to Washington State Patrol.

The condition of the shooting victim was not known.

"There have been sporadic confrontations throughout the day. WSP and partner agencies are working together coordinating response to the situation," Washington State Patrol said in a statement on Twitter.

The shooting took place at about 2 to 3 p.m., according to Washington State Patrol Sgt. Darren Wright. It was not known whether the shooter was part of the assembled protesters, or on what side.

People could be seen scrambling to hide behind cars and bushes following the gunfire.

Authorities declared the competing gatherings taking place at the state capital a riot at about 4:30 p.m. local time and began to disperse protesters.

There had been sporadic clashes between the groups throughout the day, with some protesters carrying guns and others spraying mace at the opposing side.

Washington State Patrol also said its bomb squad detonated a "reported IED," which was determined to be a large commercial firework. It had been lit and tossed at protesters, but did not go off.

"Had the device detonated, it could have caused significant injury," police said.

Washington State Patrol, the Olympia Police Department and Thurston County Sheriff all were in attendance at the demonstrations.

A 27-year-old pro-Trump protester was arrested last Saturday near the Capitol for firing a gun at opposing demonstrators, according to Seattle ABC affiliate KOMO. He was charged with first- and second-degree assault.

Shootings have become somewhat commonplace at protests in recent months, including multiple incidents that resulted in fatalities. Two people were killed in related shootings during a protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in late August, while one person was killed during a protest in Denver in October.

ABC News' Timmy Truong contributed to this report.