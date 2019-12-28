2 dead as assailants ambush group that was filming rap video At least eight people were shot in a residential neighborhood in Houston.

At least two people are dead after Houston police say unknown assailants ambushed a group that was filming a rap music video on Friday night.

At least eight people were shot during the incident, which occurred over several blocks of a residential neighborhood in north Harris County.

The music video was being filmed in the parking lot of an office park by a group of Hispanic males in their 20s, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Police and emergency crews respond to a shooting during the filming of a rap music video in Houston, Dec. 27, 2019. KTRV

Two victims were pronounced dead at the scene, and several others were hospitalized.

"We believe they were ambushed by individuals in cars and/or on foot," Gonzalez said at a press briefing at the scene.

It was unclear whether the group filming the video returned fire, Gonzalez said, but there were a large number of shots fired regardless.

"This is a very serious situation," he said. "This is a residential neighborhood; a lot of shots were fired, and we have an extensive scene out here stretching several blocks."

Police were canvassing the area to determine if there were any other victims beyond those shot in the parking lot.

"We don't know if there was a beef going on, or what exactly happened," Gonzalez said. "That'll be part of the investigation."

Authorities were planning to check all available surveillance footage in the area and review the material that had been filmed for the music video as part of their investigation, Gonzalez said.