Suspect at large after 'shots fired' at Michigan State University campus, police say

There are "multiple reported injuries" at second reported shooting, police said.

There have been "shots fired" near Berkey Hall on Michigan State University's East Lansing campus, police said Monday night, and there are "multiple reported injuries" at a second reported shooting at IM East, a fitness center on campus.

"The suspect is believed to be on foot right now," the MSU Police and Public Safety department tweeted. "Community members on and off campus should continue to shelter in place. Police are continuing to respond."

The City of East Lansing also tweeted that community members "on and off campus" should shelter in place.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.