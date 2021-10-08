Sock company donates proceeds to food bank

With cold weather coming, nothing feels better than a pair of warm socks and a hot meal.

In Northfield, Vermont, the sock company Darn Tough Vermont is hard at work providing both.

For years, the company has partnered with the Vermont Foodbank. During the pandemic, it began making special pairs of socks with the sales going straight to the food bank to provide meals for families in need.

Since then, Darn Tough Vermont has helped deliver more than 925,000 meals.

They also shared more exciting news. On Oct. 7, they opened a new factory in Waterbury, Vermont, and are hiring for 50 new positions.

Ian Mason is a new hire at Darn Tough Vermont. He said he's proud to be part of a company making products in America.

"I was really ecstatic to hear when I was hired. And I got hired, and I had the opportunity to work for a company that is made in America," said Mason.

Robert Lesure, a second-shift supervisor, said the company's employees are ready to take on the work.

"The growth has been amazing, which has been huge for the state of Vermont," he said. "Helping people to get back on their feet and get them into jobs."