South Carolina councilman, family members shot and killed

A man in South Carolina was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing three family members, including a local councilman, the Horry County Police Department said.

Police arrested Matthew Allen DeWitt, 25, on Monday regarding the triple shooting.

The suspect was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, online arrest records show.

Horry police arrived at a home near Conway, South Carolina, on Sunday afternoon to investigate a death where they discovered the body of 52-year-old Natasha Stevens.

Later that evening, police conducted a welfare check outside of Columbia, South Carolina, where they found two people with “apparent gunshot wounds,” the Horry Police Department said on Facebook.

Police identified the two people as Gloria DeWitt, 52, and James DeWitt, II, 52.

According to the Town of Atlantic Beach website, James “Jim” DeWitt II served as a councilman for the Atlantic Beach community.

Atlantic Beach did not respond to a request for comment.

According to its website, the predominately Black town is known as the “Black Pearl” and was a refuge for African Americans in the area who faced discrimination in the 1930s.