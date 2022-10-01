Spirit Airlines flight makes emergency landing after apparent engine fire

The flight experienced a mechanical issue, according to a statement by Spirit.

Spirit Airlines flight 2077 from Baltimore to Orlando returned safely to Baltimore Thurgood Marshall Airport Friday nearly 30 minutes after takeoff after experiencing a "mechanical issue," according to an initial statement provided by Spirit Airlines to ABC News.

"Spirit Airlines flight 2077 from Baltimore to Orlando returned back to Baltimore following a suspected mechanical issue after departure. The plane landed safely at BWI, and Guests deplaned under normal procedures. Safety is our top priority, and the plane will be removed from service and inspected by our maintenance department," the statement read.

Spirit Airlines flight 2077's take-off time was 8:35 pm and the flight was back on the ground at 8:51 pm.

