1. Trump defends Kavanaugh, leaves open possibility to withdraw nomination

During a rare solo press conference yesterday, President Donald Trump lashed out against the women accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct while also for the first time acknowledging that he could hear something from Christine Blasey Ford's testimony that may change his mind.

Would the president pull the nomination? He’s going to wait and see what happens during today’s hearing, according to ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl and ABC News Senior White House Correspondent Cecilia Vega, who joined us in New York.

"He was all over the map on this Kavanaugh situation," Karl tells us. "I think that the news out of it is he left open the possibility of withdrawing that nomination."

Kavanaugh has categorically denied Ford's allegations.

2. Ford, Kavanaugh testify before the Senate amid new accusation

The Senate Judiciary Committee will hear testimony from Ford and Kavanaugh in a high-stakes public hearing today on Capitol Hill. Both will be grilled by lawmakers and Rachel Mitchell, a veteran sex-crimes prosecutor hired by Republicans to lead their questioning.

On the eve of the hearing, a third accuser, who's worked for the federal government and held security clearances, came forward with a sworn statement alleging sexual misconduct by the Supreme Court nominee. Kavanaugh has denied all allegations of sexual misconduct.

ABC News Senior National Correspondent Terry Moran breaks down everything you need to know for today's hearing.

3. Who is Christine Blasey Ford?

She has a long list of university degrees, her parents were "Bush conservatives," and she once drove an Olympic diver to the White House during the Carter administration.

ABC News' Ali Rogin profiles Ford ahead of her testimony today.

"If we are to look at Brett Kavanaugh's background, his upbringing, his education as factors that inform how we view his credibility on these topics," Rogin told us, "certainly we have to apply that same standard to Christine Blasey Ford because she had a very similar upbringing."

4. Lyft wants to pay users to give up their cars

Lyft wants users to ditch their cars for a month and receive credits for their ridesharing service, bike shares, rental car access and public transit.

The objective of the new initiative is to reduce the amount of cars on the road, according to ABC News Chief Business and Economics Correspondent Rebecca Jarvis: "They're trying to re-envision what getting around a city looks like."

In other news:

Baby drowns in Alabama: A 5-month-old died, police said, after the child's father left the room to play video games and forgot the child was in a bathtub.

Inmate No. NN7687: Bill Cosby goes to jail.

Journalists uncover poisoning suspect: An independent U.K.-based research group and a Russian website combined to publish an investigation unmasking one of two suspects in the recent Salisbury nerve-agent attack.

'All options are on the table': The president talks about Venezuela.

'Now, you may have a different feeling, I don't think so. But I think two-state solution works best': The president talks about the Middle East.

Woman says she forgave her rapist after Kavanaugh allegations moved her to reach out: Author Deborah Copaken wrote about a phone call she says she received from her rapist, who apologized to her for raping her the night before her graduation.

3rd woman accuses SCOTUS nominee of sexual misconduct: In a sworn declaration released by attorney Michael Avenatti, Julie Swetnick of Washington, D.C., claims she observed Brett Kavanaugh engaging in "highly inappropriate conduct." He denies it.

Sept. 27, 2013 -- President Barack Obama holds a phone conversation with the president of Iran.

U.S. Capitol Police arrest demonstrators during a protest against the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court on Sept. 26, 2018.

