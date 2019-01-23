It's Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. Thanks for choosing to start here.

1. Senate to vote on funding bills

The Senate on Thursday will vote on competing bills that could end the government shutdown.

ABC News' Ali Rogin says both measures likely will fail.

Then, ABC News' Devin Dwyer explains why the Supreme Court has complicated the DACA portion of the president's compromise.

2. SCOTUS allows transgender military ban

The Supreme Court has allowed the Trump administration's partial ban on transgender people in the military to go into effect while legal appeals continue. The 5-4 vote reverses a lower court order that had put the policy on hold.

ABC News' Elizabeth McLaughlin walks us through what's next.

3. 'The Dropout': The story of Elizabeth Holmes and Theranos

Elizabeth Holmes founded the blood-testing start-up Theranos as a 19-year-old dropout of Stanford University.

She became the youngest self-made female billionaire and a Silicon Valley darling, but her $9 billion empire came crashing down after a report called into question the company's technology.

ABC News Chief Business and Economics Correspondent Rebecca Jarvis, who along with her team has followed Holmes' story the last three years, joins us for the launch of the "Nightline" documentary and podcast, "The Dropout."

Other news:

'Assault with a deadly weapon and calling them n-----s sounds like a hate crime to me': A 51-year-old Florida man is arrested after he's seen on video brandishing a gun and yelling racial slurs at black protesters.

'Preparing for the fall of the US Government': A Florida couple accused of a $4 million fraud used the funds to buy gold and guns and a 460-acre farm in Georgia.

'This is a historic agreement': Teachers in Los Angeles should be back in the classroom today.

'We are beyond happy to have Livy home': The 23-year-old woman who went missing in Boston on Saturday has been found, and her alleged abductor has been charged.

'You can be jailed for striking against the federal government': TSA and FAA employees don't actually have that much leverage.

'A global shift to a plant-based diet is a win-win for both human health and the environment': More humans should be eating more plants.

Rock hits larger rock: A meteorite strikes the super blood wolf moon.

From our partners at FiveThirtyEight:

Mariano Rivera's unanimous induction shows an evolving Cooperstown: On Tuesday, the great New York Yankees pitcher became the first player to appear on 100 percent of writers' ballots, with all 425 voters finally agreeing on something: that Rivera should be enshrined in Cooperstown, New York.

How viral moment of teen's confrontation with Native American elder unfolded: Breaking down what happened on the National Mall between indigenous marchers, a small group of Black Hebrew Israelites, Kentucky Catholic high school students and a Native American elder.

On this day in history:

Jan. 23, 1998 -- New details emerge about the relationship between President Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky.

The must-see photo:

Amelia Williams, right, a furloughed employee of the TSA, collects goods at a food-donation site set up for federal workers by the Food Bank of NYC at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. (photo credit: Justin Lane/EPA via Shutterstock)

Socially acceptable:

Visitors braved the cold weather and enjoyed the view at Niagara Falls as the East Coast grappled with Arctic temperatures.

