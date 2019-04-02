It's Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Let's start here.

More like 'avo-cad-no'

About 40% of America's produce comes from Mexico, so shutting down the border could quickly affect millions of people on both sides, ABC News Chief National Correspondent Matt Gutman tells us from El Paso, Texas, which has seen a recent surge of migrants.

"We might all feel it," he says, "if this happens for more than a day or two."

2. Dozens

Democrats want to know why the White House appears to have been giving out security clearances as if they were Bed Beth & Beyond coupons.

ABC News' Kyra Phillips joins "Start Here" to discuss the whistleblower who told congressional investigators: "Top officials authorized security clearances for at least 25 people whose applications had been denied for a number of reasons."

(Jacquelyn Martin/AP, FILE) White House adviser Jared Kushner waves as he arrives at the Office of the United States Trade Representative for talks on trade with Canada, in Washington, Aug. 29, 2018.

3. Individual 2

A second woman has come forward to accuse former Vice President Joe Biden of inappropriate behavior.

ABC News Deputy Political Director joins the podcast to discuss the recent revelations, and reactions from 2020 candidates, telling us that, at least so far, "We haven't seen Democrats trying to give older candidates some kind of pass."

(Ethan Miller/Getty Images, FILE) Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor and current Nevada Assemblywoman Lucy Flores introduces U.S. Vice President Joe Biden at a get-out-the-vote rally in Las Vegas, Nov. 1, 2014 .

4. Cheese for your egg

ABC News' Katie Kindelan joins "Start Here" to share a few of her conversations with financial experts -- Wall Street legend Sallie Krawcheck among them -- on how women, already battling a pay gap, also are battling a savings gap because "Wall Street has a 'Keep Out' sign for women."

'RIP sir': Police name a suspect in the shooting death of Nipsey Hussle.

'Reports of shots fired at the vigil do not appear to be accurate': At least 19 people are injured -- at least two seriously -- in a stampede at a vigil for Hussle.

'And this was his idea': Hussle, killed Sunday, had planned to meet with representatives from the Los Angeles Police Department on Monday to discuss measures for reducing gang violence, especially among kids.

Black voters like Bernie Sanders just fine -- they just might like other candidates more: While some black political activists may dislike the Vermont senator, there is little evidence that black voters do.

Actress and country singer Jana Kramer and her husband, former NFL player Mike Caussin, opened up about their martial problems and dealing with Caussin's sex addiction in an interview with "Nightline" -- their first sit-down interview since coming forward on their iHEARTRadio podcast, "Whine Down with Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin."

"We're not #relationshipgoals, and in a way that everything is perfect, because it's not," Kramer told "Nightline." "We have more lows than highs, but we're fighting through those things."

Actress Jana Kramer spoke with "Nightline" about her husband former Mike Caussin's ongoing recovery from sex addiction and how the couple and their children are healing together.

Caussin, who said he's now one year sober, also revealed he'd spent 60 days in a residential treatment facility near Nashville and has been in a 12-step program the nearly three years since.

"Jana and I were honest for one another and we said we hadn't been perfect, but let's try to be," Caussin said. "And one of the most painful things that Jana and I still have feelings around is she was able to change for me, but I wasn't able to change for her."