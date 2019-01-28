It's Monday, Jan. 28, 2019. Thanks for choosing to start here.

Interested in Start Here Morning Briefing ? Add Start Here Morning Briefing as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Start Here Morning Briefing news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

1. Clock ticking on 3-week resolution

On Friday, the longest government shutdown, which cost the U.S. economy at least $6 billion, came to an end after both sides agreed to a three-week continuing resolution, which opens the government while negotiations on border security continue.

ABC News Deputy Political Director MaryAlice Parks tells us that while the president continues to float the idea of declaring a national emergency to secure wall funding, not all Republicans are on board.

2. Roger Stone doesn't rule out cooperating with Mueller

Longtime political operative Roger Stone, just days after his arrest by the FBI, said he wouldn't rule out future cooperation with special counsel Robert Mueller.

"You know, that's a question I would have to -- I have to determine after my attorneys have some discussion," Stone told ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos on "This Week."

Stone, indicted by the special counsel on Friday, is charged with five counts of making false statements to Congress, one count of obstruction of an official proceeding and one count of witness tampering.

ABC News Chief National Affairs correspondent Tom Llamas tells us how Stone's indictment fits within the larger Russia investigation.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

3. Top military leader deserts Maduro

Over the weekend, Venezuela's military attaché to the U.S. said he would support opposition leader Juan Guaido, who was recently recognized by the U.S. and other nations as the country's legitimate leader.

Cody Weddle, a freelance journalist in Caracas, tells us some residents are now reconsidering fleeing the country.

Frederico Parra/AFP/Getty Images

4. Measles outbreak nearing 3 dozen

On Sunday, public health officials in Vancouver, Washington, said the number of confirmed measles cases is now at least 34.

Dr. Peter Hotez, a vaccine advocate and dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, says the area where the outbreak originated is what some consider an "anti-vaxxer hot spot."

Thirty of the confirmed patients had not been vaccinated.

Gillian Flaccus/AP

Other news:

'There is still no confirmation as to the cause of the accident': At least 58 are dead and 300 are missing after a dam collapsed in Brazil.

'He is now at home and is recovering': A deputy in Kentucky is hit in the face with a rock thrown through his windshield by someone in an oncoming vehicle.

'Chasing an individual in the parking lot creates a safety risk that isn't worth taking, regardless of how noble an employee's intention is': A security guard at a Best Buy in California is fired after tackling a suspect accused of punching a cop.

'We understand the importance of recognizing female hockey players': Brianna Decker gets paid.

'We would be very, very thankful if you brought it back': A mother unwittingly donates a mug in which her son had stashed thousands of dollars.

From our partners at FiveThirtyEight:

Why Trump blinked: Why did Trump back down? Well, for all of the reasons we've been talking about for weeks. Polls consistently showed that the public was largely blaming the president, more than congressional Democrats, for the shutdown.

Last 'Nightline':

Star student athlete asked repeatedly for protection before she was murdered: Part 1: Lauren McCluskey's parents say their daughter asked police for help numerous times regarding her ex-boyfriend before he killed her and then took his own life.

Play

Parents of slain student Lauren McCluskey work to ensure her legacy: Part 2: The University of Utah is implementing new safety measures after McCluskey was murdered by her ex-boyfriend. Her parents have started a charity in her name and are pushing for state legislation.

Play

On this day in history:

Jan. 28, 1986: The space shuttle Challenger explodes and disintegrates immediately after liftoff, killing all seven astronauts aboard.

Play

The must-see photo:

Children cheer for Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris, of California, on Sunday as she formally launches her presidential campaign at a rally in her hometown of Oakland.

AP

For more great photos from around the world CLICK HERE.

Socially acceptable:

A drone captures footage of a humpback whale and her calf off the Southern California coast.

Play

All right, you're off and running. Get the latest news on ABCNews.com and on the ABC News app. Details on how to subscribe to the "Start Here" podcast are below.

See you tomorrow.

"Start Here" is the flagship daily news podcast from ABC News -- a straightforward look at the day's top stories in 20 minutes. Listen for free every weekday on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn, or the ABC News app. On Amazon Echo, ask Alexa to "Play 'Start Here'" or add the "Start Here" skill to your Flash Briefing. Follow @StartHereABC on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for exclusive content, show updates and more.