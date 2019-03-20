'Start Here': 3 shot dead in Netherlands, as Brazil's Bolsonaro travels to meet Trump

It's Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Let's start here.

1. 3 dead

At least three people were killed and five more injured Monday during a shooting in Utrecht, about 30 miles southeast of Amsterdam.

ABC News Senior Foreign Correspondent Ian Pannell tells "Start Here" how the shooting in the Netherlands immediately drew comparisons to the terror attack in New Zealand.

2. 'Troll culture'

Jair Bolsonaro, the president of Brazil, is scheduled to meet today with Donald Trump, the president of the United States of America.

Bolsonaro was widely criticized earlier this month for sharing on Twitter a video of a man urinating on another man at a Carnival party. One of Trump's most recent Twitter controversies involves criticizing a war hero who died last year from brain cancer. Bolsonaro attacked a journalist on Twitter. Trump attacks all journalists on Twitter.

Senior National Correspondent Terry Moran tells us on today's podcast that the two leaders indeed have a lot in common, including "flirting with that troll culture, that far-right culture, which they both are reluctant to condemn and reject."

3. 'Who benefits?'

The Trump administration announced on Monday it wants to cap federal loans to graduate students and students' parents to drive down the cost of higher education.

"We need to modernize our higher-education system to make it more affordable, flexible and outcomes-oriented, so all Americans, young and old, can learn the skills they need to secure and retain good-paying jobs," Ivanka Trump, who unveiled the plan, said on a call with reporters, according to the Associated Press.

No specific plan or borrowing limits were announced.

Kathleen Day, a professor at Johns Hopkins Carey Business School, joins today's podcast and says that, when it comes to capping taxpayer-backed student lending, "The problem with that is, Who benefits from that?"

4. Virginia is for lovers of gerrymandering

The Supreme Court is considering how to rule in the case of Virginia legislative districts that some argue were drawn to pack minorities together to limit their voting power.

This effectively pits the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which requires certain states to consider race in forming districts, against the 14th Amendment's Equal Protection Clause, which limits that.

ABC News Senior Washington Reporter Devin Dwyer breaks it all down for us.

