It's Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. Let's start here.

1. Hill and Holmes

Dr. Fiona Hill, the former top Russia expert on the National Security Council, testified on Thursday that she had fears Rudy Giuliani's actions in Ukraine "would probably come back to haunt us."

She also warned lawmakers about conspiracy theories advancing the Russian agenda, debunking a theory backed by some Republicans that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 election, "This is a fictional narrative that has been perpetrated and propagated by the Russian security services themselves."

Hill was joined by David Holmes, a U.S. diplomat in Kiev who claims he overheard a phone conversation between President Donald Trump and U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland where the president asked about an "investigation."

ABC News Senior National Correspondent Terry Moran reflects on their testimony on "Start Here" today, "They sit down and really they take center stage in the final act of the drama of these hearings. They are the ones who wrap it all up."

2. Netanyahu indictment

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been indicted on bribery, fraud and breach of trust charges, throwing the country deeper into political chaos.

ABC News' Jordana Miller tells "Start Here" that Israel is facing the possibility of a third election in a year.

Gali Tibbon/AFP/Getty Images

Elsewhere:

'I'm here to make a commitment': Elizabeth Warren planned to give a speech focused on black, mainly women, working class voters in Atlanta, but had to deal with protesters as well.

'Feeling the sharp pain ... all over again': Inyoung You is set to be arraigned in Boston on Friday morning in the controversial case claiming she influenced her boyfriend to die by suicide.

Check out the ... Cybertruck?: Elon Musk debuted his new pickup truck on Thursday night and everyone got in on offering their opinions on social media. It's ... unique ... we'll say that.

'Chill out': Former President Barack Obama was in California for a big-money fundraiser for the DNC Thursday and he wants everyone to understand the primary process will sort itself out.

From our friends at FiveThirtyEight:

We Haven’t Seen Anyone Like Luka Dončić Since LeBron James: Luka Doncic isn't just having a good start to his career, he's having an all-time good start at just 20 years old.

Doff your cap:

When Jean Manning moved from Florida to Massachusetts with her son Jake to get better medical treatment for her terminal breast cancer, neither she nor Jake had any idea that he would not only gain a friend but a family, too.

After the two settled in Ayer, Massachusetts, more than four years ago, Jake, who has Down syndrome, began attending a school where he quickly bonded with his new teacher, Kerry Bremer.

Play

And in an unbelievable display of generosity, when Jake's mother died, his teacher took him in.